'Rumours', says Tejashwi on ED claims of Rs 600 cr 'proceeds of crime' detected during raids

Now facing the heat in the land-for-jobs 'scam' pertaining to, roughly, the same period, Yadav also recalled his name being linked to a mall seized in Gurugram, which turned out to be owned by a private company.



The RJD had threatened legal action against media outlets for "wrongly" reporting that Yadav, the party supremo's son and heir apparent, owned the commercial establishment.

"The BJP government (at the Centre) spreading rumours again, quoting sources. It should have asked its spin doctors to first settle the account on the previous operations, before coming up with the new tale of Rs 600 crore," Yadav said.



The ED had on Saturday said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and "detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore" after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam'.