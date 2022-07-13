Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 per cent in June but was above the central bank's tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, signalling more interest rate hikes in future. Retail inflation in May was 7.04 per cent, government data released on Tuesday showed.



Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,565.68 crore, as per exchange data.



Factory output growth strengthened to a 12-month high of 19.6 per cent in May from 6.7 per cent in the previous month.



With consumer price index based inflation remaining high, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is watchful of the price situation and will continue the pointed attack on inflation.