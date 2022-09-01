Rupee falls 14 paise to 79.66 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28 per cent to 109.



The rupee opened weaker against the dollar as prospects of further aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) weighed on Asian currencies and equities, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.



"Oil prices remained subdued this Thursday and could cap losses, but weak Asian and emerging market peers will cap gains," Iyer said, adding the range for the rupee in this session is 79.30 to 79.75.