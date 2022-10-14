Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.29 against US dollar

The rupee after opening on a positive note, pared the gains and slipped 5 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar amid high volatility in early trade on Friday.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.26 against the dollar, then touched 82.12, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. In initial trade, the rupee also touched 82.29 against the American currency.



On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 82.24 against the greenback.



"Dollar strengthened immediately post the CPI print but saw a massive reversal on short covering in majors," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note, adding the US headline September CPI came in higher than expected at 8.2 per cent year-on-year (0.4 per cent MoM) against 8.1 per cent yoy (0.2 per cent month-on-month).