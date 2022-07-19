Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.



The rupee opened on a weaker note on Tuesday morning weighed down by outflows and high oil prices, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, adding that lack of intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also weigh on sentiments.



According to Iyer, the range for the USD/INR pair for Tuesday's session is 79.75-80.12.