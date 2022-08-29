Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade

"With 80 being allowed to be crossed over by RBI, its actions will be watched closely by traders. The next important events are PMI and NFPR of the US which will give an indication as to how the economy and labour markets are behaving," Bhansali said.



Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.86 per cent to USD 101.86 per barrel.



On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 966.68 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 57,867.19, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 283.90 points or 1.62 per cent to 17,275.00.



Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 51.12 crore, as per stock exchange data.