Rupee hits record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 77.81 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.82 -- its all-time low level, registering a fall of 8 paise from the last close.



On Thursday, the rupee fell by 6 paise to close at 77.74 against the US dollar.