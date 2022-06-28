Rupee hits record low of 78.59 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 22 paise to a record low of 78.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as persistent foreign funds outflows weighed on investor sentiments.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 78.53 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.59 -- its all-time low level, registering a fall of 22 paise from the last close.



On Monday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its life-time low of 78.37 against the US dollar.