Rupee hits record low of 79.11 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 104.90.



According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the rupee opened low as there are no signs of fund flows or strength in Asian currencies, Brent crude oil prices coming down or a pause in interest rate hikes.



"All these are a nemesis for the rupee and RBI is the only one supporting it and keeping it in a small range. Suddenly one day we may see the next spike," Bhansali said.