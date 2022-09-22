Rupee slumps 51 paise to an all-time low of 80.47 against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee declined 22 paise to close at 79.96 against the dollar.

The US Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 3-3.25 per cent. It was the third straight 75 basis points hike. Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his press conference reiterated the Fed's commitment to taming inflation.

"Given the broad dollar strength, the Reserve Bank of India too may look to revise its intervention function. We are likely to see a 80.10-80.50 range on Thursday," IFA Global Research Academy said.



"We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that," Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. "There isn't".



He added: "We want to act aggressively now, and get this job done, and keep at it until its done."

Focus will be on Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Bank of England (BoE) monetary policies, it said, adding that BoE is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points.