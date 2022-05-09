Rupee slumps 52 paise to all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee extended its losses and touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and unabated foreign fund outflows.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.17 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.42, registering a fall of 52 paise from the last close.



On Friday, the rupee had slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.