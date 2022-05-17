Rupee weakens to a new all-time low of 77.69 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 14 paise to 77.69 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Tuesday tracking persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated global crude oil prices.



However, a firm trend in domestic equities capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 77.67 against the American dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 77.69, registering a fall of 14 paise from the last close. The local currency also touched its record intra-day low of 77.71 to a dollar in early deals.