Rush to inaugurate 'half-built' expressway sign of 'make-do' culture: Akhilesh

The SP chief also tweeted a video along with his tweet.



The foundation stone of the four-lane expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, was laid by Modi in February 2020.



The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.



The 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes.



Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.