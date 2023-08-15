Russia hikes interest rates to stop ruble's fall

Russia's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 12% on Tuesday.

The 3.5 percentage point rise represents a bid to fight high inflation and the sharp depreciation of the nation's currency against the US dollar and the euro in recent weeks.

The Bank of Russia announced its decision after holding an extraordinary meeting, which came after the ruble plummeted below a psychologically important mark of 100 rubles for $1 (€0.92).

The bank has blamed declining foreign trade for the currency's weakness, and attributed higher inflation to heavier government expenditure and labor shortages caused by the costly Ukraine war effort.