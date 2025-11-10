Russia, India to sign labour mobility pact during Putin’s visit in December

India and Russia are preparing to sign a bilateral labour mobility agreement during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in early December — a deal intended to formalise legal migration, expand employment for Indian workers and ensure protections for those already employed in Russia’s increasingly labour-hungry industries.

Moscow, struggling with a depleted workforce after two years of war in Ukraine, is facing an acute shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour. The proposed accord would create structured pathways for Indian professionals in sectors such as construction, textiles, engineering and electronics, with an estimated 70,000 Indians expected to be officially employed across Russia by the end of the year.

The agreement, Indian officials say, aims to ensure that those jobs come with legal safeguards and transparent recruitment — something both governments now see as essential.

The Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA), which represents diaspora entrepreneurs and employers, has described the accord as a “strategic milestone” in India–Russia relations. “India has one of the world’s most dynamic and skilled workforces, and Russia is undergoing a major industrial transformation,” said IBA president Sammy Manoj Kotwani. “This agreement creates a win-win opportunity — providing skilled manpower for Russia’s economy while ensuring secure and dignified employment for Indian professionals.”

The deal comes in the shadow of troubling reports that several dozen Indian nationals, lured by fraudulent job offers in Russia, were coerced or misled into joining the Russian military and deployed in the war against Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi confirmed that some of these men were indeed serving in the Russian armed forces and sought their “early discharge”.