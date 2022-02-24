Russia-Ukraine war sends Brent Crude Oil prices beyond $100

According to IIFL Securities VP, Research, Anuj Gupta: "Brent has hit $100 per barrel. It may test $105 levels soon. On the MCX, it may test Rs 7500 to Rs 7800 levels."

In addition, Kshitij Purohit, Lead of Commodities and Currencies CapitalVia Global Research said: "WTI Crude oil price is moving towards the all-time psychological level of $100 for the first time after August 2014 on Thursday as Russia decided to invade Ukraine."



"The price has rocketed since mid-night after Russian troops landed for a full-scale invasion. This year, the price has risen nearly $20 due to concerns that the US and Europe will impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector, disrupting supplies."