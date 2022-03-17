Russia-Ukraine war: Shipment of N-reactor components for Kudankulam plants a concern

Following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US, the UK and other Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia.



Speaking to IANS, a senior NPCIL official preferring anonymity said the shipping sector is affected because of the conflict.



The official also said Rosatom will inform about the items that can be lifted from Russia and ships will be arranged accordingly.



Sources close to NPCIL told IANS that Western ships may not be available to lift the cargo from Russia to India and the option is to look for Chinese or ships from other countries.



Questions from IANS sent to Rosatom South Asia Marketing (India) on the issue remained unanswered.