Russian FM Lavrov lauds India for its position on Ukraine, says Russia willing to supply anything Delhi wants

The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.



He said Russia is committed to continue with India its cooperation in defence sector.

Addressing reports on the ongoing crisis, Lavrov said: "You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia."

During the meeting, Lavrov and Jaishankar assessed the overall state of cooperation and considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.



The two ministers discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before flying back to Moscow in the evening.



Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia's perspective, including the peace talks bwteen Kiev and Moscow.



Jaishankar emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities. Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.



The ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, during which Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Kabul in China.



Jaishankar noted that UNSCR 2593 expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people. Iran and the 2015 nuclear deal issue also featured in the talks.

With inputs from agencies