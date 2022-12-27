Russian oligarch dies from falling out of his hotel window in Odisha

In a mysterious turn of events, Pavel Antov, a Russian businessman and philanthropist died after he fell from the third floor of his hotel in Rayagada in Odisha on Saturday. The sausage-tycoon was on vacation, celebrating his 65th birthday.

This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. Two days earlier, Antov's party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, 61, a tourist died in the hotel of a heart attack.



According to Russian News Agency, TASS, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament on the Telegram channel said, "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends."