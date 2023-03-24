Russian woman jumps from building, Kerala Women's Commission seeks report

In the process she got injured and the locals took her to a hospital. From there, she was shifted to the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode.



The local police have begun a probe and the biggest impediment to going forward is that the woman hardly speaks English and the police are finding it hard to get a Russian interpreter. The police have now approached the Russian Embassy.



Reports also point out that the condition of the woman was stable and the police have started to look for her male friend who is presently on the run.