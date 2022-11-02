Rusted ropes of Morbi bridge not replaced, only repainted: Public prosecutor

Public Prosecutor in Morbi, Harsendu Panchal on Wednesday made some startling revelations in the Morbi bridge collapse case. Citing the FSL's preliminary report, he has said the cables were not changed by the contractor, rusted ropes were only painted and the flooring was changed.



Panchal filed a detailed report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in a sealed cover on Tuesday late evening before the First Class Judicial Magistrate here.



Giving some details from the FSL finding, Panchal told the local media on Wednesday, "The FSL report has revealed that the cables were not replaced. The contract was given to the company's manager and not to the Oreva company. He had given the repair and renovation work to unqualified workers. There was no discussion about Oreva company's owner Jaysukh Patel and investigation was going on. The FSL report was submitted in a sealed cover to the court."