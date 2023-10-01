S Jaishankar and the diplomacy of self-serving lies

It is obvious and does not need to be shown to those who have eyes and ears, but since the gauntlet has been thrown down, it must be picked up perforce. There are three levels at which the BJP discriminates. The first is through exclusion. For the first time in our history, we have no Muslim Union minister, no Muslim government MP, no Muslim BJP MLA anywhere in India (the party has over 1,000 MLAs countrywide)—and this exclusion does not surprise anyone. If in the United States, Joe Biden’s party did not have a single African American or Hispanic American senator, Congress member or state legislator, it would be a scandal. Here in India, this has been made normal.

The second way in which the BJP targets minorities is through law. Beef lynching as a category of violence was gifted to India after the prime minister went after what he called the ‘pink revolution’. In 2015, two BJP-ruled states, first Maharashtra and then Haryana, legislated laws criminalising the possession of beef. The lynchings began shortly thereafter.