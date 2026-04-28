Hailed for its role in Op Sindoor, India to receive 4th unit of Russia's S-400 Triumf

India is expected to receive the fourth unit of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile defence system in early May, a move seen as a major boost to the country’s air defence preparedness following the system’s extensive deployment during Operation Sindoor.

Sources in the security establishment said the fourth unit has already been shipped from Russia and is likely to arrive within days. The fifth and final unit under the original contract is expected by November.

India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia in October 2018 for five S-400 batteries despite concerns arising from the United States over possible sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). US, later, bypassed CAATSA to allow India to import the state of the art air defence system considering India's strategic importance in countering China.

Crucial role during Operation Sindoor

The S-400 systems assumed critical importance during Operation Sindoor, the four-day India-Pakistan military conflict from 7 to 10 May last year that saw one of the most intense aerial confrontations between the two countries in decades.

According to defence sources, the systems formed the backbone of India’s layered air defence network and were deployed to protect major cities, strategic military installations, air bases and sensitive infrastructure from possible aerial attacks by Pakistan.

Officials said the S-400’s long-range radar and interception capabilities enabled the Indian Air Force to detect and track incoming aerial threats deep inside hostile airspace, giving commanders valuable reaction time.

The system was reportedly used to monitor Pakistani fighter aircraft movements, airborne early warning systems, drones and missile trajectories during periods of heightened escalation.

Shield against missiles, drones and aircraft

The S-400 is capable of engaging multiple aerial targets simultaneously, including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Defence officials said its deployment significantly complicated Pakistan’s ability to carry out deep air operations or precision strikes against Indian targets during the conflict.

The missile shield created what military planners described as a “protective umbrella” over critical sectors, forcing adversary aircraft to operate cautiously and from greater stand-off distances.

Military analysts believe the presence of the S-400 reduced the risk of successful retaliatory strikes on Indian air bases and command infrastructure after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The system’s advanced surveillance radars were also integrated with India’s indigenous air defence network, helping create a real-time operational picture across sectors.