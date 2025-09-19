Sabarimala gold row: Uproar in Kerala Assembly, Congress stages walkout
Controversy centers on nearly 4 kilogrammes of gold plating missing from Sabarimala’s sanctum idol, allegedly removed without authorisation
The Kerala Assembly turned chaotic on Friday, 19 September, after the Congress-led UDF’s attempt to raise the Sabarimala gold plating controversy through an adjournment motion was blocked by speaker A.N. Shamseer, prompting a dramatic walkout by Opposition members.
The controversy revolves around reports that nearly four kilogrammes of gold plating from the sanctum sanctorum’s idol were missing, allegedly removed without authorisation. Citing the “deep anguish of devotees,” the Opposition demanded an urgent debate in the Assembly.
Speaker Shamseer rejected the motion, citing that the matter is currently sub judice before the Kerala High Court. “Since the issue is under court consideration, the House cannot take it up,” he said.
Earlier this week, the Kerala High Court raised concerns over discrepancies in the weight of the gold plates used in the Sabarimala sanctum (Sannidhanam). During hearings, the court noted that plates weighing 42 kg when sent for gold plating in 2019 now showed a shortage of four kg, terming the matter “strange and worrying” and ordering a detailed probe.
Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the speaker’s decision, noting that similar motions had been allowed in the past despite pending court proceedings. “The government is hiding behind procedure to avoid accountability,” he said.
On the other hand, minister of excise M.B. Rajesh accused the Opposition of attempting to stir unrest among devotees, calling the move “deliberate frustration.” Minister P. Rajeeve added that the high court is set to take up the case again on 30 September, suggesting that forcing a debate now would have been “ridiculous”.
The missing gold plating has already sparked disquiet among devotees and intensified political sparring, with the government under pressure to reassure the public about the security of temple assets.
With IANS inputs
