Sabarimala gold row: Uproar in Kerala Assembly, Congress stages walkout

The Kerala Assembly turned chaotic on Friday, 19 September, after the Congress-led UDF’s attempt to raise the Sabarimala gold plating controversy through an adjournment motion was blocked by speaker A.N. Shamseer, prompting a dramatic walkout by Opposition members.

The controversy revolves around reports that nearly four kilogrammes of gold plating from the sanctum sanctorum’s idol were missing, allegedly removed without authorisation. Citing the “deep anguish of devotees,” the Opposition demanded an urgent debate in the Assembly.

Speaker Shamseer rejected the motion, citing that the matter is currently sub judice before the Kerala High Court. “Since the issue is under court consideration, the House cannot take it up,” he said.