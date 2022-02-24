SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia facing charges in drug case surrenders before trial court in Mohali

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli had directed Majithia to surrender before the trial court after the Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. His interim bail had ended on Wednesday night.



Majithia, the brother-n-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, was in fray for the February 20 assembly polls from Amritsar (East).



In a 49-page FIR filed by the state police Crime Branch at the Mohali police station, the SAD leader has been booked under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act.