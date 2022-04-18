Sadhvi Rithambara asks Hindu couples to produce 4 kids each, dedicate 2 to nation

She also said a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country, so that there is no population imbalance.



"If there is a population imbalance in the country, the future of the country will not be good," she told PTI on Monday.



Asked if she has urged parents to dedicate their children to the RSS, she said, "Yes. I have asked them to dedicate them to the RSS. Make them VHP workers and also dedicate to the nation."



Rithambara has been associated with the Ram temple movement. She is also the founder of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad.