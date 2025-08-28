NE capitals shine, Hindi heartland worst in women's safety rankings

Cities such as Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai have been identified as the safest for women in India, while those like Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Ranchi lag behind in key safety indicators. This was revealed in the newly released National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025.

Released on Thursday, the report surveyed 12,770 women across 31 Indian cities and determined an overall national safety score of 65 per cent. Cities were classified as performing 'much above, above, at, below', or 'much below' this benchmark.

The top-performing cities reportedly benefitted from a combination of gender equity, stronger civic engagement, effective policing, and infrastructure conducive to women’s mobility and safety. In contrast, the lowest-ranked cities struggled with weaker institutional support, traditional patriarchal attitudes, and significant gaps in public infrastructure.

“Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Mumbai lead national safety rankings, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation while Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur scored lowest, correlating with poorer infrastructure, patriarchal norms, or weaker institutional responsiveness,” the report stated.

Despite some progress, 40 per cent of women surveyed still considered themselves "unsafe" or "not so safe" in their own cities, while six in ten reported generally feeling secure.

Safety perceptions dropped sharply after dark, especially in public spaces such as parks, streets, and transportation hubs. Educational campuses were seen as relatively secure during the day, with 86 per cent of women feeling safe there, but that sense of security diminished significantly at night or off-campus.