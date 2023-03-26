Sagardighi model: Trinamool, BJP wiped out in local body poll as Left-Cong alliance surges

The model of united Left Font-Congress alliance, which worked wonders in the polls in the recently concluded bypoll for Sagardighi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, tasted similar success in another local body election in yet another ruling party stronghold.



In election for the Haldia Dock Institute at the port town of Haldia in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, the results for which was announced on late Saturday evening, the Left Front-Congress alliance had virtually swept the polls leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress and principal opposition BJP empty-handed.



As the results were announced, it was revealed that the candidates affiliated to the alliance of the trade union of CPI(M) and Congress emerged as victors in all the 19 positions in the said election. Neither Trinamool Congress nor BJP could emerge as victor for a single position.