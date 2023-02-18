Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

Delhi Police have arrested five people including 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot's father, his two cousins, and two friends in connection with the killing of his live-in-partner Nikki Yadav, police said on Saturday.

"All five co-accused including the father Virender Singh, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh of Sahil Gehlot were thoroughly interrogated and arrested after verifying and ascertaining their role in connection with the killing," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Naveen, a constable in Delhi Police, is a relative of prime accused Sahil Gehlot, he said. Gehlot, already under police custody, has been interrogated at length. Since his arrest, he has confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav, because she had been pressuring him to marry her.

The two, according to police, had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.