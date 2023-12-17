Said to be an antidote to 'Shani', dogs, monkeys dyed black bring in big bucks

The lure of money is making dogs and monkeys go black.

With the astrological programmes on social media going overboard in highlighting the power of ‘Shani’ (Saturn) and astro gurus prescribing feeding of black dogs and black monkeys as a cure for the ills brought about by ‘Shani’ effects, the demand for black dogs and black monkeys has escalated in recent months.

“The demand for spotless black dogs has risen manifold in recent months while the demand for black monkeys is comparatively less because not everyone willing to having a pet monkey. Black dogs, without even a speck of any other colour, are extremely rare but we have to cater to the demand,” said Raju, who now earns up to Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month selling black dogs.

How Raju gets these black dogs is an interesting story. This young man, in his mid-thirties, steals puppies of good breed and then dyes them black.

“Pedigreed dogs that are black (read dyed black) can easily fetch up to Rs 6,000 while street dogs that are spotlessly black are sold for Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. When we do not get dogs of good breeds, we depend on street dogs for a living,” he explains.