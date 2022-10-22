Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar takes over 'Bigg Boss'
Salman Khan is down with dengue. He won’t be hosting Bigg Boss in the coming episodes
Karan Johar and not Salman Khan will be the Bigg Boss host for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes.
I have heard the sad news a few hours back that Salman Khan is down with dengue. He won’t be hosting Bigg Boss in the coming episodes.
Karan Johar who already has his plateful, could not say no because, well, no one says no to Bhai, the same Bhai who had come to Karan’s rescue by stepping into the second lead’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when everyone else had refused.
Besides, Colors and Endemol made Karan an offer he couldn’t refuse. I refer to the zeroes on the cheque.
