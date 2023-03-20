Salman Khan gets fresh death threats, Mumbai Police launch probe

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police have booked him also following a complaint from 'Team Salman'.



The e-mail advises that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he would arrange it.



There has been no word from Salman on the latest ultimatum to eliminate him so far and it was not known if he was in Mumbai or not.