Salman Khan recovers from dengue, to resume shoot for Bigg Boss 16

Superstar Salman Khan has recovered from dengue and will soon resume shooting for reality show Bigg Boss 16, a source close to the actor said.

The 56-year-old star, who has been hosting "Bigg Boss" since 2010, was diagnosed with dengue last week and was unable to shoot for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of the Colors channel show.

He is getting better. He is a bit weak but has recovered, the source told PTI.

The actor will be filming for the weekend episodes on Thursday, a source close to the show said.