Sambalpur violence: Internet remains shut for another day; 6 more held

The police arrested another six persons in connection with the violence incidents. While three persons have been arrested for their involvement in the stone pelting incident of April 12 while another three were arrested in connection with the April 14 violence, the police said on Monday.



So far, 85 persons have been arrested in connection with the various violence cases that took place in Sambalpur.



Meanwhile, the district administration has further relaxed the curfew timing. In a latest order, Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena said the curfew has been relaxed from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.