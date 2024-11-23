Sambhal mosque row: SP MP's father among 34 'bound down' over breach of peace worry

The father of the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP is among 34 people 'bound down' by the local administration over apprehensions of breach of peace following claims that a local Mughal-era mosque was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra told PTI on 23 November, Saturday that the 34 people had been bound down on a bond of up to Rs 10 lakh to maintain peace and order.

The local administration can order someone to be bound down if they receive information that the person is likely to breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity, cause danger to public harmony or commit any wrongful act.

Among the 34 people bound down is Mamlukur Rahman Barq, the father of the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq, the SDM said.

Police had stepped up security, imposed prohibitory orders and conducted a flag march ahead of Friday prayers at the mosque, which was surveyed on Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site.