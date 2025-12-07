Sambhal, the life of a sleepy town in UP

Driving into Sambhal, a couplet by the city’s own poet, Musavvir Sabzwari, comes to mind: ‘Khush-fahmiyon ke khel ki ab kya sabeel hai/ kaghaz ki ek nav hai aur khushk jheel hai (what way out of the games of self-delusion? All we have is a paper boat and a dry lake).

After a whole day wandering the city’s lanes and bylanes, meeting its people, talking to its shopkeepers, artisans and clerks, the wisdom of the couplet strikes home.

I knew Sambhal’s long, layered history — yet, for the longest time, I had really known it only through its hakims and its bone-and-horn craft. More recently, new reasons have surfaced to understand this town, and insistently so.

Under the sultanate, this region enjoyed special importance. In the Mughal era, it held the status of a royal province, a crucial midway point between Delhi and Agra. But through British rule, and for decades after independence, Sambhal was just a part of Moradabad district. When it was finally designated a district in 2011, it was given a new name — Bhimnagar. The following year, the old name was restored. But none of these administrative changes seem to have changed much in the daily life of the town or its people.

Sambhal still feels like a weary, half-desolate qasba even though the powers that be are eager to give it a facelift. Not that nothing has changed; some things have, in striking ways.

In Chakki Paat mohalla, the old lakhori brick wall has been replaced by red sandstone, and high atop it a new millstone glistens. Local lore has it that Udal (of the Alha–Udal duo) once leapt to hang the millstone on the fort wall.