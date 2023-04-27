Same-sex marriage: Centre claims people will use legal recognition to defend incest

While continuing to hear a batch of pleas on legal recognition of same-sex marriage on Day 6, the Supreme Court queried if social-welfare benefits could be given to same-sex couples without legal recognition of such marriages. The union government, however, claimed that people would use the legal recognition given to non-heterosexual marriages to defend incestuous relationships. The case will be heard on May 3.

“I am attracted to someone in the prohibited relationship. Incest is not uncommon across the world and it is prohibited. If I am attracted to my sister and claim autonomy as it is being done in the privacy. The person can question how this could be prohibited,” said Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General.

Countering this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud underscored that it was a far-fetched idea as it cannot be stated that sexual orientation is so strong that incest be allowed. Mehta said even the idea of same-sex relationships were far-fetched.