Same-sex marriage: Centre claims people will use legal recognition to defend incest
The union government claimed that people would use the legal recognition given to non-heterosexual marriages to defend incestuous relationships
While continuing to hear a batch of pleas on legal recognition of same-sex marriage on Day 6, the Supreme Court queried if social-welfare benefits could be given to same-sex couples without legal recognition of such marriages. The union government, however, claimed that people would use the legal recognition given to non-heterosexual marriages to defend incestuous relationships. The case will be heard on May 3.
“I am attracted to someone in the prohibited relationship. Incest is not uncommon across the world and it is prohibited. If I am attracted to my sister and claim autonomy as it is being done in the privacy. The person can question how this could be prohibited,” said Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General.
Countering this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud underscored that it was a far-fetched idea as it cannot be stated that sexual orientation is so strong that incest be allowed. Mehta said even the idea of same-sex relationships were far-fetched.
The bench comprising DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha are hearing a clutch of petitions arguing for Constitutional recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre has opposed it on the grounds that it is an urban elitist concept and only Parliament should make laws.
Petitioners have challenged these provisions as violative of fundamental rights to privacy and argued that the notice exposed couples who enter into non-traditional marriages to threats and violence from families and vigilante groups.
Mehta argued that people could use all sorts of arguments to justify both incestuous relationships and polygamy. Here Justice Bhat interved to question where Mehta was headed with his arguments and if he was leading to say that the state has an interest in this relationship. “There are certain interests of the state which are legitimate,” said Bhat.
Moving on to divorce, Mehta said issues will arise all across the country as who would be the wife in a gay marriage. “Who will be the wife in a lesbian marriage where rights are granted to her such as maintenance when the wife can establish she has no means to maintain herself then husband has to provide maintenance. In gay marriage who will be the wife?” asked Mehta.
The CJI pointed out that if it were to be read to apply to same-sex marriages, then it would mean that the husband can claim maintenance, but it would not apply in heterosexual marriages. Chandrachud clarified that if the court was to go by Mehta’s arguments, then it would mean that giving legal recognition to same-sex marriages would require substantial re writing of legislation, amount to interference in matters of public policy and interfere with personal laws.
Arguing on matters of semantics, Mehta questioned again what would be considered as the domicile place of a ‘wife’. “The succession act provides father, mother, brother, widow, widower. In this relation, if one partner dies then who is left behind - widow or a widower,” questioned Mehta.
Intervening Justice Kaul said if one had to play devil’s advocate, could it be said that in all these provisions biological sex of the person was taken into account for all these legislations for the purpose to facilitate same sex marriage? Mehta reiterated that it would not be workable.
“Right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose a partner, right to have a sexual orientation is a fundamental right but there is no fundamental right to seek recognition of that relationship as a marriage or in any other name,” claimed Mehta. The CJI pointed out that they would make it a right to project a sexual orientation.
Chandrachud highlighted that even though the government has stated its position before the court, everyone had to read the Transgender Act to understand the vision of the legislation.
“We had Vishakha and compared to earlier law, it applies to all establishments. Then came the Transgender Act and this constant collaboration which has happened,” reiterated Justice Bhat.
Justice SK Kaul asked Mehta if the government had worked out any procedure in the last five years to address these issues. “We can assist in the removal of these problems or difficulties but not granting any legal recognition or status,” asserted Mehta.
“But the modality adopted is important since the term used can also be partner. If that is not done, then it may be counterproductive,” explained Bhat.
Justice Narasimha asserted that when the court says recognition, it may not always be recognition as marriage. “Recognition can mean association which should entitle them to certain benefits," he added.
Bhat added that it had to be recognition which gave them benefits. “What does the government want to do to ensure that these such cohabiting couples are recognised to ensure security and social welfare. By doing that, we can ensure in future that these relationships will cease to be ostracised in society,” he underscored.
