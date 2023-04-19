Same-sex marriage: Centre urges SC to make states, UTs parties to proceedings

The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in the pleas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that states be made parties to the proceedings.