Same-sex marriage: No absolute concept of man or woman, says CJI

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing one of the petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage, submitted that his clients seek a declaration that "we have a right to get married."

A counsel said that right will be recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act and the marriage will be recognised by the state after declaration of this court. Rohatgi contended that this is because even now we are stigmatised, and this is even after Article 377 judgment, and that the Special Marriage Act should mention 'spouse' instead of man and women.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for one of the parties in the matter opposing same-sex marriages, argued that marriage between man and woman is not a gift of law, but existed since time immemorial and marriages are necessary to perpetuate the human race itself. Dwivedi contended that even SMA has provisions reflective of personal laws and talks about different marriageable age for a man and a woman, and how would one reconcile with these (who is man and who is woman)?