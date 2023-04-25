Same sex marriage: SC asks about the extent to which courts could go as Parliament could legislate on marriage

The Supreme Court on Day 4 of hearing a batch of pleas on legal recognition of same-sex marriage highlighted that Parliament can legislate on marriage and divorce while pondering about the extent to which the apex court could interfere. The hearing will continue on Wednesday, April 25.

The bench comprising DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha are hearing a clutch of petitions arguing for Constitutional recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre has opposed it on the grounds that it is an urban elitist concept and only Parliament should make laws.

Petitioners have challenged these provisions as violative of fundamental rights to privacy and argued that the notice exposed couples who enter into non-traditional marriages to threats and violence from families and vigilante groups.