Same-sex marriages: Spouse instead of husband and wife, person for man and woman, plead petitioners

Thereafter, he read multiple provisions including Sections 2, 4, 22, 27, 36 and 37 of the SMA to propose a workability of solemnisation and/or registration of marriages of same-sex couples under thereto.



He stressed that the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution were for all individuals, heterosexual or queer, and added that there was no reason why they should be denied the right to marriage.



"We will not be treated as lesser mortals and there will be full enjoyment of the right to life. I require beyond the badge that I'm married. I also want the positive and affirmative consequences of a valid marriage... Remove the dogma, remove the stigma," he said, adding that the state must accept it gracefully.