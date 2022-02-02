Sameer Wankhede's bar licence cancelled

Malik had also said that despite being in a government job, Wankhede held a licence to operate the permit room which was against service rules. Wankhede had then denied the minister's claims.



The state Excise department had subsequently issued a notice to Wankhede in connection with the bar licence obtained by him.



Following his response and examination of the matter, the district collector concluded that Wankhede had obtained the licence on October 27,1997, when he was less than 18 years old, as against the permissible age of 21, an official said.