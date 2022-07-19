Samsung confirms next 'Galaxy Unpacked' on August 10 with cryptic images

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with other similar foldable device, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, on August 10



According to tipster Evan Blass, Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with rumoured Galaxy Fold 4, is expected among several devices being launched at the Galaxy Unpacked' event.



Samsung's upcoming foldable may come with the "best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone".



The triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.