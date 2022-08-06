Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against 'Agnipath' scheme on Sunday

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of about 40 farm unions, will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on Sunday.

The campaign will be launched in collaboration with the United Front of ex-Servicemen and various youth organisations.



Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Saturday said the first step in the campaign would be a "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" conference from August 7 to August 14.