Samyukta Kisan Morcha to meet on Tuesday to discuss legal guarantee for MSP, Lakhimpur violence

Last week, the SKM announced the next phase of their agitation while expressing disappointment over the Centre completely "reneging on the written promises" made to farmers when the year-long protest against the now-repealed farm laws was lifted on December 9.



Asked about the issues to be discussed in Tuesday's meeting, he said all matters related to farmers' interests will be deliberated upon.



"We will discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price as well as the rules and regulations to keep SKM apolitical. The 2021 decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on agriculture will also be discussed. It is a wrong ruling and directly affects the farmers in India," Kohar said.