Sanatana Dharma row: Petition against me because of ideological differences, Udhayanidhi tells HC

A plea against his holding of public office in the light of his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks was due to ideological differences, with the petitioner being a Hindu right wing outfit, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has told the Madras High Court.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Udhayanidhi, also said Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to practice and propagate religion, also "gives the right to people to practice and propagate atheism".

Article 25 read with Article 19(1)(A) (freedom or expression) clearly protects the Minister's speech, Wilson submitted before Justice Anita Sumanth on Monday.