Sanction against Lalu obtained from home ministry, says CBI in Delhi court

The CBI on Tuesday apprised a Delhi court that sanction against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad has been obtained from the Home Ministry in a fresh charge sheet in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam.

The probe agency, however, informed Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Court that sanction against the three railway officials is yet to be received.

On August 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had stated that sanction has still not been received in respect of "accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, Maheep Kapur, Manoj Pande and Dr. P.L. Bankar".

In July, the court had granted CBI time to obtain sanction to prosecute Yadav and other officials. Goel had granted time to the probe agency as it made a prayer to that effect.