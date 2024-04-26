Sandeshkhali: CBI officials seize arms, ammunition during search operation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols, during its searches at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday, 26 April, in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.

The team was attacked in Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans -- on 5 January when it had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam.

The CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said.