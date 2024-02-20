Sandeshkhali: Editors Guild says arrest of on-duty journalist 'worrisome'

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday, 20 February, termed as "worrisome" the arrest of an on-duty television journalist by the West Bengal Police.

In a statement in New Delhi, the Guild said the journalist -- Santu Pan -- was reporting live on television when he was whisked away by policemen.

Pan, a journalist with Repulic Bangla, was arrested from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Monday late evening.