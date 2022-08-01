Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

National

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police

IANS

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

He was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

Arora had served as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

A farewell parade for Arora's predecessor Rakesh Asthana was organised at the Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi on Sunday evening.

The 61-year-old Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Police Commissioner of Delhi in July 2021, just four days before his superannuation.

Arora's appointment on Sunday came as Asthana's tenure was set to end on July 31.

